Stephen Reidy was named CIO of 3 UK, adding to his current equivalent role with the operator’s Republic of Ireland operation and replacing Belinda Finch who recently left after a three-year stint.

In a brief statement, 3 UK noted Reidy will now act as CIO for both businesses, bringing nine years of experience at the Republic of Ireland unit during which he led an IT and Business transformation programme.

Reidy also “led and delivered the UK business’ large-scale IT and business transformation programme” during this time, the company stated.

Under his expanded remit, he will be responsible for IT strategy and architecture across both markets.

Prior to joining 3, Reidy held senior positions at O2 Ireland and Orange UK, handling the IT transformation during the latter’s integration with T-Mobile UK.

David Hennessy, CTO of 3’s UK and Irish units, cited Reidy’s “wealth of experience” as key to “supporting our vision to deliver better connectivity every day, for every customer”.