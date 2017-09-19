English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia delays France job cuts until crunch meeting

19 SEP 2017

Nokia’s plans to cut 600 jobs in France have been suspended until an early October meeting between French ministers, the company’s management and unions.

Reporting comments from the country’s junior economy minister Benjamin Griveaux, Reuters revealed the suspension of job losses, which are part of a wider €1.2 billion cost-cutting exercise currently underway at the network vendor.

The matter will be discussed during a meeting on 2 October, where the company will also be quizzed about a pledge to hire 500 people in its research and development division in France, dating from its acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent in 2016.

In early September, Reuters reported Nokia planned to cut its workforce in France by the end of 2019 with reductions in its Alcatel-Lucent International and Nokia Solutions Networks France business. Its plan excluded R&D units.

Nokia’s networks business continued to struggle in the first part of this year with sales decreasing five per cent year on year in Q2. Speaking during the company’s latest investor call, CEO Rajeev Suri said its network business was expected to “perform in line with the market,” which is widely expected to continue to deteriorate.

In March, Nokia announced it was splitting its network operation into two distinct units to “meet changing customer demands”, achieve its planned cost savings and drive growth in the unit.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Nokia on-board with boosting plane connectivity

Nokia pushes 5G use cases with WIVE

Nokia expects Q3 gains after LG patent ruling

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei OTF17 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association