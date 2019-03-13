 Comcast plays down FWA threat - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Comcast plays down FWA threat

13 MAR 2019

Comcast Cable CEO David Watson insisted the operator doesn’t view the rise of fixed wireless access (FWA) 5G as a threat, despite a plan by T-Mobile US to use the technology to supplant traditional broadband.

Watson told an investor conference that FWA at higher frequencies will require mobile operators to deploy “a significant amount of small cells” to make their products viable, which could limit their prospects to densely populated areas.

“When you look at the ability, at scale, to replace broadband…and do that effectively and efficiently, from our standpoint, we believe that our broadband business will compete very nicely,” he said, concluding: “I don’t feel that it’s in any way, shape or form near term a competitive threat to our broadband business”.

The comments come as mobile operators including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile move forward with plans for FWA 5G home broadband.

On a recent earnings call, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson predicted 5G could displace traditional home broadband technologies within three-to-five years.

As part of its attempt to win approval for a proposed merger with Sprint, T-Mobile detailed a particularly aggressive strategy which would see it compete directly with cable incumbents including Comcast. The mobile operator aims to cover 68 per cent of Comcast’s territory with a FWA 5G product and sign-up 9.5 million broadband customers by 2024, which would make it the fourth-largest ISP in the US.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T CFO backs enterprise to lead 5G charge

Spark claims a first in 5G cars

Smart, Nokia team on 5G services for schools
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association