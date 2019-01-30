 AT&T chief talks FWA potential, as earnings waver - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T chief talks FWA potential, as earnings waver

30 JAN 2019

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson predicted 5G will have the same impact on home broadband as 2G services had on fixed-line voice services almost two decades ago.

Speaking on the operator’s Q4 2018 earnings call, Stephenson said 5G could displace traditional home broadband solutions within three to five years, stating he is “convinced we will have the capacity, particularly as we turn up millimetre wave spectrum” to make a wireless broadband product viable.

In September 2018, AT&T said it would begin rolling out FWA service to customers using LTE technology in late 2019 before upgrading to 5G at a later date.

Subscriber metrics
The comments came as AT&T posted weak Q4 results following a decision to back-off promotional activity and focus on debt reduction in the wake of its $85 billion Time Warner acquisition.

Post paid subscription gains across phones, wearables and tablets totalled 13,000  as tablet losses of 410,000 offset net additions in the former two categories.

AT&T added 134,000 valuable post paid phone connections, but that figure was down substantially from 329,000 in Q4 2017, and was also well behind the 1 million and 650,000 phone users added by T-Mobile US and Verizon (respectively) in the recent period.

Stephenson insisted AT&T can sustain its wireless segment without increasing promotional activities, but said it will “do what we need to”. Growth from its FirstNet network for emergency responders will be a “significant driver” of subscriber additions throughout the rest of 2019.

Earnings
Wireless revenue in Q4 dropped 2.1 per cent year-on-year to $18.8 billion, which the operator attributed primarily to accounting changes. On a comparable basis, AT&T wireless revenue was broadly flat (down 0.6 per cent) due to a drop in equipment revenue.

Consolidated revenue of $48 billion was up 15 per cent, driven by gains from the Time Warner deal.

While net income attributable to AT&T dropped to $4.86 billion from $19 billion in Q4 2017, the latter figure included a substantial one-time boost from tax changes.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Thailand plots fresh 5G sale bid

Verizon 5G plan hits hurdle

DT warns Huawei ban could cause 5G chaos

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association