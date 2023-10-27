Xiaomi became the first to deploy Qualcomm’s new AI chipset with its Xiaomi 14 flagships, which run on a new operating system compatible with the Chinese vendor’s other smart devices.

The flagship portfolio features the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, both powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform launched earlier this week.

Qualcomm previously claimed the platform is loaded with a range of AI capabilities and named Xiaomi among the vendors keen to use the chipset.

In terms of form factor, Xiaomi 14 Pro comes with a ceramic glass design that has a ten times stronger drop resistance compared to its other models. Its curved edge 6.7-inch display supports a 522pi pixel density and Dolby Vision HDR format, with a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

The vendor stated the display has a 120Hz refresh rate and boasts a certified “triple eye protection” technology.

Xiaomi also touted the device’s Leica-branded 50MP main and ultrawide cameras, claiming it has an aperture capability similar to a professional camera which “automatically adapts to changes in ambient light” and gives more control in various shooting scenarios.

It is powered by a pair of chipsets designed to support longer battery life and fast charging modes, with a battery capacity of 4880mAh. Xiaomi 14 Pro is available for pre-order with a price that starts at CNY4,999 ($683).

The original 14 variant shares many of the Pro features apart from its photographic capabilities and form factor, boasting a more compact design with a 6.36-inch display. It also packs a 4610mAh battery.

Xiaomi 14 starts at CNY3,999.

Both variants come with a “LiquidCool” technology, a solution which keeps the devices cool even under intensive operations.

The 14 series runs on Xiaomi’s new HyperOS ecosystem, designed to connect all devices from the brand including in-home and car technologies, and the company claimed the software is based on “AI foundation models” enabling “interactive experience”.

Further, the vendor also introduced the Xiaomi Watch S3 and a roster of smart home appliances.