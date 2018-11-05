Symantec to improve apps services with aquisition

Cyber security company Symantec announced it acquired Appthority, a San Francisco-based start-up founded in 2011, to boost its app offerings for clients.

Appthority’s Mobile Application Security Analysis will give Symantec customers “the critical ability to analyse mobile apps for both malicious capabilities and unsafe and unwanted behaviours, such as vulnerabilities, risk of sensitive data loss and privacy-invasive actions,” Symantec said in a statement.

The Appthority team will become part of Symantec’s endpoint security business.

“Mobile users increase the enterprise attack surface with each app they install. This acquisition unites Appthority with Symantec’s comprehensive endpoint security portfolio, which is the first solution on the market that can protect all traditional and modern endpoints and now apps,” said Domingo Guerra, Appthority co-founder.

Before the deal, Appthority had raised more than $25 million in funding, including a $17 million series B round in 2016.

Earlier this year, a study by the company revealed WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and traffic app Waze were some of the “riskiest apps most often found in the enterprise”.