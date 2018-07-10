English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T buys AlienVault to boost enterprise protection

10 JUL 2018

AT&T inked a deal to acquire cybersecurity company AlienVault for an undisclosed sum as part of a bid to strengthen defences for business customers.

In addition to offering a set of tools to detect and mitigate threats, AlienVault is also known in security circles for its Open Threat Exchange, a platform allowing researchers and professionals to gather and share data about new or ongoing threats.

Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO of AT&T’s Business unit, said the deal will unite AlienVault’s threat intelligence expertise with the operator’s protection portfolio to “improve our ability to help organisations detect and respond to cybersecurity attacks”. AT&T added it will continue to invest in AlienVault’s Open Threat Exchange and unified security management platforms.

AlienVault counts regional US operators Bluegrass Cellular and Hawaiian Telcom among its customers.

The move comes amid a heightened focus on security and privacy, as digital attacks on businesses of all sizes continue to increase.

A September 2017 study from the Ponemon Institute, sponsored by Keeper Security, found 61 per cent of small- and medium-sized businesses had suffered breaches in the previous 12 months, up from 55 per cent in the year to September 2016. The institute also found the quantity of data stolen in the average breach nearly doubled to 9,350 records.

AT&T said it expects to close the deal in Q3.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T reports rapid connected car acceleration

Interview: AT&T

Telecoms players blast California privacy rules

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association