Apple products in two-thirds of US homes

Nearly two-thirds of the US population now own an Apple product, CNBC announced.

According to the news outlet’s All-America Economic Survey, 64 per cent of US respondents reported owning an Apple product. The figure is up 14 percentage points from when CNBC asked the same question five years ago. The company surveyed 800 respondents across the nation of 323 million in late September following the launch of the new iPhone 8.

The results indicate US households contain an average of 2.6 Apple products, though the figure varies based on a number of factors including income, age and gender.

For example, respondents ranked as among the country’s wealthiest typically had 4.7 Apple products in their home, taking the ownership rate to 87 per cent. Meanwhile, the ownership rate was lowest among retirees, women aged over 50-years and respondents with incomes under $30,000 at less than 50 per cent.

While CNBC didn’t specify what types of Apple devices are most prevalent in US households, other sources can shed some light.

Kantar WorldPanel Comtech noted Apple held a 34.1 per cent share of the US smartphone market by operating system at end-July 2017. The company’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were the two top-selling smartphones at the end of May, beating out Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and S8.

Figures from IDC seperately revealed Apple held a 30.1 per cent share of the tablet market at the end of Q2 2017.

Meanwhile, on the PC front, Gartner and IDC indicated Apple held around 7 per cent of the market share in the second quarter, coming in behind players including HP, Lenovo and Dell.