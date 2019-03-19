 Xiaomi takes on Google, Paytm with India pay launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Xiaomi takes on Google, Paytm with India pay launch

19 MAR 2019

Xiaomi unveiled its Mi Pay mobile payments app for India, further increasing competition in the country’s already crowded mobile payments market.

The Chinese company commenced a “large scale trial” of the service late in 2018 and formally announced commercial availability today (19 March).

It provides mobile peer-to-peer payment services and bill payment, and was developed in partnership with ICICI Bank using protocols defined by The National Payments Corporation of India.

The launch means the manufacturer, which vies for leadership of India’s smartphone market with Samsung, enters a space also targeted by some of the largest technology companies operating in the region.

Among its rivals will be India app Paytm, backed by Alibaba and SoftBank; a tailored version of Google Pay; messaging company Hike; and Samsung Pay.

WhatsApp, which has a huge existing user base in the country, has reportedly been beta testing its service for more than a year, but is yet to launch commercially.

Each app provides a slightly different service, with some companies offering affiliated savings products and others focused more on retail or peer to peer payments.

Xiaomi’s move into India comes three years after it released a mobile payments service in its home market of China under the same name.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Wearable market climbs to record high

Xiaomi enters 5G era with Mi Mix 3 5G

Xiaomi confirms MWC19 Barcelona launch
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association