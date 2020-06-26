 Verizon to suspend advertising on Facebook - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon to suspend advertising on Facebook

26 JUN 2020

US operator Verizon announced it would halt advertising on Facebook platforms throughout July, as it joined a campaign against the social media company over its approach to hate speech, harassment and misinformation, Reuters reported.

Verizon is the biggest company so far to join the revolt, dubbed the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, which targeted Facebook in particular for not taking enough steps to remove and deal such content on its platforms.

The movement has been backed by a dozen companies so far, with Verizon joining global brands including ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s and outdoor clothing company North Face.

A Verizon representative told Reuters: “We’re pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable.”

Verizon’s move comes as the civil rights group the Anti-Defamation League published an open letter on its website urging advertisers to join the movement and stop spending on Facebook and Instagram ads during July.

The group said it found a Verizon ad appearing next to a video from a conspiracy group, “drawing on hateful and anti-Semitic rhetoric”.

Facebook, which makes the bulk of its revenue from advertising (amounting to $17.4 billion in its recent quarter), said it was working with civil rights groups and had contacted advertisers this week to ease the situation, added Reuters.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Verizon completes Pivotal 5G kit trial

Verizon, AT&T sweeten prepaid plans

Brazil suspends WhatsApp payments
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association