Telefonica Tech UK and Ireland unveiled a suite of enterprise cybersecurity tools designed to counter a changing threat landscape, introducing new monitoring and detection technologies as part of the offering.

Dubbed NextDefense, Telefonica Tech stated the platform is part of its next-generation of Managed Security Services (MSS) portfolio and uses machine learning and big data analytics to predict and protect against emerging threats.

NextDefense is further supported by Telefonica Tech’s global network of security operations centres across Europe and the Americas, and the platform offers “continuous monitoring, rapid threat detection and effective incident response” to help safeguard organisations’ assets including data, cloud environment, networks and endpoints.

The service is split into three categories covering offensive solutions intended to test security infrastructure, defensive solutions aimed at responding to threats and default or secure-by-design solutions.

The company added the new offering will not only support enterprises in protecting their assets but also enable them to “extract valuable information from the best available cyber intelligence”.

Various sectors including government, healthcare, public sector, financial services and insurance can use the platform ramp up their defence systems, claimed Telefonica Tech.