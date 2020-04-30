 Facebook cautious despite profit, user jump - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Facebook cautious despite profit, user jump

30 APR 2020

Facebook executives warned signs of stability in its advertising business this month may not last, as it reported a surge in users and profit in Q1.

The company emerged from the quarter with solid results despite the ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, as revenue rose 18 per cent year-on-year to $17.7 billion and net income more than doubled to $4.9 billion.

Despite an earlier warning, advertising revenue grew 17 per cent to $17.4 billion.

During an earnings call, CFO David Wehner said spending began to stabilise in the first three weeks of this month, with advertising revenue coming in “approximately flat” compared with April 2019. However, he said negative economic forecasts “suggest the potential for an even more severe advertising industry contraction” in Q2.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg (pictured) also expressed concern “the economic fallout will last longer than people are currently anticipating”.

The company did not provide revenue forecasts.

Engaged
Zuckerberg highlighted increased engagement, with daily active users (DAUs) across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger up 12 per cent to 2.36 billion in Q1.

In areas hardest hit by the virus, he said messaging volume increased more than 50 per cent, while voice and video calling more than doubled on Messenger and WhatsApp. He added more than 700 million DAUs participated in calls on the two platforms alone.

However, Wehner said Facebook expects to “lose some of this increased engagement when shelter-in-place restrictions are relaxed”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Indosat losses widen on one-off expenses

LG mobile division woes deepen

America Movil profit pummelled by peso problems

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association