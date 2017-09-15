English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon set for “big” content deal, abandons cable talks

15 SEP 2017

Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam (pictured) told investors to expect the company to announce a big content deal soon, while confirming talks on the potential acquisition of a cable company were now dead.

In a wide-ranging question and answer session at Goldman Sachs’ annual Communacopia Conference in New York, McAdam said he “would not be surprised” if its next content deal was announced to the markets by the end of the month.

Its drive to expand outside of its core telecoms business stepped up earlier this year, with the consolidation of its acquired AOL and Yahoo! business units into new division Oath during July following the final completion of its Yahoo! deal.

McAdam highlighted Verizon’s continued focus on content assets, but quashed speculation it was set to acquire a large US cable company – saying the company had now “moved on” from discussions in the area in favour of other priorities.

Bandwidth
While major discussions at the event centred on the anticipated expansion of the business into other areas, McAdam took the opportunity to talk-up the company’s spectrum holding and ability to support the increased popularity of unlimited tariffs.

The company’s response to disruptors in the US targeting its customers is frequently centred around highlighting its network quality. It sought to expand its spectrum holding further this year through acquisitions including a $3.1 billion deal for Straight Path, announced in May and still undergoing the regulatory approval process.

“Our network portfolio is great,” McAdam said, adding: “as far as getting into [more] massive purchases, we don’t even really have to participate the next [spectrum] auction.”

McAdam’s reiteration Verizon was well prepared to support 5G, and its wide range of use cases, echoed comments earlier this week at Mobile World Congress Americas from Verizon EVP and group president Ronan Dunne on the importance of the new technology.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Charter, Verizon talk up CBRS opportunities

Verizon: 5G needs to impact every sector in the economy

Use cases driving LPWA choice for US players
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association