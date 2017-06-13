English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Verizon completes Yahoo deal, launches Oath

13 JUN 2017

Verizon completed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo’s operating business and combined the assets with its AOL arm to launch Oath, its new subsidiary.

In a statement, Verizon said Oath “begins operation today as a global leader in digital and mobile”, adding the subsidiary will control a “diverse house of more than 50 media and technology brands” through the combination of AOL with the Yahoo assets.

The US market leader is looking to boost its mobile media and advertising efforts and shift away from its reliance on traditional telecoms services.

In early June, it was reported around 2,100 employees of the combined workforce could be laid off at Oath due to personnel overlaps in certain departments.

Deal done
Completion of the deal for Yahoo, first announced last July, was indeed expected today (13 June) after Yahoo stockholders gave their official approval last week.

The deal of course hit several setbacks before finally being finalised, following revelations Yahoo suffered two major data hacks in 2013 and 2014.

Those security breaches led to Verizon negotiating a $350 million discount on the original $4.83 billion price agreed.

Tim Armstrong, former CEO of AOL, will assume the position as CEO of Oath, which will fall under Verizon’s Media and Telematics organisation.

He said the company had a portfolio of “dominating” consumer brands in news sports, finance, technology and entertainment, and lifestyle, “coupled with our market leading advertising technology platforms”.

“Now that the deal is closed, we are excited to set our focus on being the best company for consumer media, and the best partner to our advertising, content and publisher partners,” he said.

Marni Walden, president of Verizon Media and Telematics said closing the deal was a “critical step” in growing global scale for the operator’s digital media ambitions.

Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has now stepped down from her role.

Yahoo will also change its name to Altaba, as previously announced.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Sprint targets Verizon with aggressive promotion

Yahoo stockholders clear Verizon acquisition

Verizon already plotting AOL, Yahoo job cuts

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

asd

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
dsa

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association