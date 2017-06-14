English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Sprint targets Verizon with aggressive promotion

14 JUN 2017

Sprint offered free unlimited services for Verizon customers switching to its network, stepping up the battle for unlimited tariff customers in the US.

The deal offers existing Verizon customers a year of free unlimited data, messaging and minutes on a SIM-only plan, and is open until end-June. According to the terms and conditions, customers will still pay “Sprint surcharges” and taxes on the service during the free period.

It is not the first time Sprint targeted promotions at customers of the country’s largest operators.

Since 2014 it sporadically promised to half the bills of AT&T and Verizon customers when they moved to its network. Reports in April suggested this offer had been effectively killed off by the resurrection of unlimited data plans as customers taking the deal were often sold additional data allowances to increase ARPU.

Unlimited fight
The return to unlimited tariffs was sparked by T-Mobile’s launch of the One Plan in August 2016, and all four operators now offer similar options.

Verizon was last to the party, with the launch of an unlimited option in February, and each of the operators embarked on something of a war of words regarding their rivals.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere boasted about the capabilities of its network and claimed Verizon’s network had got slower after it launched unlimited plans.

Sprint parent SoftBank’s CEO Masayoshi Son welcomed the unlimited fight and confirmed Sprint’s assets were up to the task, while AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson believed the return to the deals were “the moment the battle for network reach and capacity really began”.

Despite its initial reluctance towards unlimited tariffs, Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam said it had boosted customer additions and pointed to its “network leadership” in terms of capacity.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Verizon completes Yahoo deal, launches Oath

Sprint signs as Essential Phone partner

Sprint ends Dixons Carphone retail JV

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

asd

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
dsa

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association