English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Verizon outbids AT&T to seal $3.1B Straight Path deal

11 MAY 2017

Verizon beat rival AT&T in a battle to acquire US spectrum licence holder Straight Path Communications, as the companies entered into a definitive agreement to merge for $3.1 billion.

Straight Path said in a statement it would now terminate a $1.6 billion agreement with AT&T, struck in early April, and Verizon would pay its rival a termination fee of $38 million, as previously announced.

The agreement with Verizon follows an intense bidding war for Straight Path, which holds licences for spectrum expected to be used for the country’s future 5G roll-out.

AT&T appeared to have wrapped up the deal last month, until an unnamed multi-national telecoms company submitted a higher offer of $1.8 billion.

The bid was then increased to $2.3 billion last week, and finally $3.1 billion earlier this week, which sealed the deal.

Although Verizon was widely reported to be the mystery bidder, the identity of AT&T’s rival was not confirmed until now.

Despite the increased offers, AT&T’s agreement remained valid until any new offer was formally accepted, and Straight Path revealed in a statement the operator had decided not to raise its original offer.

“AT&T informed Straight Path that after much deliberation, it has determined not to make any new bids or proposals to Straight Path or to propose any amendments to the AT&T merger agreement.”

Straight Path Communications holds 735 mmWave licences in the 39GHZ band and 133 licences in the 28GHz band, which will cover the whole of the US.

Both spectrum bands have been approved by regulator Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for 5G use. Bloomberg reported Straight Path is the third largest owner of spectrum licences approved by the FCC for 5G use.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Verizon partners Samsung, Cisco on 5G trials

AT&T back in firing line over data throttling

Verizon chief shrugs off need for blockbuster M&A deal

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association