 Verizon Media debuts new Yahoo Mobile brand - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon Media debuts new Yahoo Mobile brand

11 MAR 2020

Verizon Media sought to capitalise on brand recognition of its Yahoo property, using the moniker to launch a new prepaid mobile service offering unlimited access at a budget price.

Yahoo Mobile offers unlimited talk, text and data on Verizon’s network for $40 per month, along with unlimited mobile hotspot data at a maximum data rate of 5Mb/s. For now, service only includes 4G coverage, but a Verizon Media representative told Mobile World Live “the plan is to roll out 5G later in 2020”.

While the service at first glance appears very similar to what’s on offer from Verizon prepaid brand Visible, the representative noted Yahoo Mobile incorporates specific “content, perks and products”. These include access to Yahoo Mail Pro’s ad-free email service and 24/7 customer service.

The representative hinted additional features could be integrated in future, noting the company will aim “to personalise the offerings to fit our consumers’ passion points” as Yahoo Mobile grows.

Its move comes as part of Verizon’s effort to stem losses in its media division, of which Yahoo is a part.

Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan said in a statement “combining the strengths of Verizon’s assets in wireless, technology and media will enable us to deliver a valuable consumer offering” and attract new audiences.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

