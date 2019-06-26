Verizon-owned Visible ditches data speed cap - Mobile World Live

Verizon prepay brand Visible removed a data speed cap on its $40 unlimited tariff, as it adapts its product to attract more customers.

The company said its previous 5Mb/s speed restriction will be lifted “for a limited time”, with faster speeds offered to new and existing customers at no extra cost. However, the cap will remain for mobile hotspot data.

Visible added it will determine whether and when to reinstate a speed cap for new users based on customer needs, but noted existing users will get to keep their uncapped access as long as they remain with the company.

The move comes in response to speed-specific questions and feedback from users and is part of Visible’s ongoing tests of product features. It said insights from the change will be incorporated into a broader set of revisions which will be rolled out later this year.

Verizon quietly launched Visible in May 2018, aiming the effort at digital natives. Unlike rival prepaid brands, Visible has no physical store locations, serving its customers through an app instead.

Visible CEO Miguel Quiroga told Mobile World Live earlier this year the company initially focused on Apple products to get to market faster, but it recently expanded support to a handful of Android devices, including Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Google’s Pixel 3. In the coming weeks, it said users will also be able to use Google’s Pixel 3a and Moto’s G7 Power.