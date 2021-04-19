 UK intervenes on Nvidia, ARM merger - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK intervenes on Nvidia, ARM merger

19 APR 2021

The UK government announced intentions to intervene on Nvidia’s proposed $40 billion takeover of Arm on national security grounds, with the country’s competition regulator ordered to prepare a report on the implications of the deal.

In a statement, the government noted the issue of a public interest invention notice in relation to the deal, meaning the country’s Secretary of State will make the final decision on whether it goes through.

The UK government ordered a phase one investigation, which will determine whether a full phase two probe will be required, a move heightening chances of the acquisition being blocked.

Nvidia announced plans to acquire Arm, the UK-based chip designer owned by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group, in September 2020, as part of a push into the mobile semiconductor sector.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) invited third parties to comment on the impact of the proposed deal at the start of this year, ahead of launching an investigation. It said at the time it was concerned the tie-up could lead to Arm raising prices and reducing the quality of services it provides to Nvidia’s competitors.

Along with the UK’s intervention, a host of big-name US technology companies have publicly opposed the deal, prompting the Federal Trade Commission to begin a review: the deal also needs clearance from the European Union and China.

Commenting on the UK’s intervention, digital secretary Oliver Dowden said the CMA had been ordered to assess potential ramifications of the takeover.

“As a next step and to help me gather the relevant information, the UK’s independent competition authority will now prepare a report on the implications of the transaction, which will help inform any further decisions,” he said.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Fuerte oposición a la compra de Arm por Nvidia

Nvidia faces wave of opposition to Arm move

UK seeks feedback on Arm, Nvidia tie-up

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association