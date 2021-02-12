Qualcomm objects to Nvidia move for Arm - Mobile World Live

Qualcomm reportedly opposed a $40 billion move by Nvidia to acquire UK-based chip design company Arm, registering objections with relevant regulators in the US, Europe and China.

CNBC stated Qualcomm cited concerns Nvidia could restrict rivals’ access to Arm’s technology to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), European Commission, UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and China State Administration for Market Regulation.

Qualcomm, Huawei, Apple, Samsung and Intel are among a range of companies which use Arm’s IP in their chips.

The CMA last month began seeking industry views on the deal ahead of an investigation planned for later this year focused on whether Arm might withdraw its technology or raise the cost of licences if the deal goes ahead.

In December 2020, The Telegraph reported the FTC had also started a review process by requesting documents from Nvidia.

Qualcomm’s concerns are reportedly shared by Huawei, which Bloomberg reported in October 2020 had urged Chinese regulators to either reject the deal outright or impose conditions to ensure continued access to Arm technology.

When it announced the deal, Nvidia pledged to maintain Arm’s independence and predicted it could take up to 18 months to gain all necessary approvals.