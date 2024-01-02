Reliance Jio could be set to receive landing rights and necessary authorisation required to launch a satellite-powered fibre service in India this month, Economic Times reported.

According to the Indian publication, India’s satellite regulator National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) could grant approval to the operator by the end of January, paving the way for it to deploy a satellite-powered broadband service.

Jio Platforms struck a deal with SES to form a satellite joint venture last year and then unveiled its dedicated play dubbed JioSpaceFiber, which it claims will deliver gigabit-level broadband to the most remote parts of India.

ET reported authorisation from IN-SPACe is mandatory and the process is a complex one requiring approval from numerous ministries and security clearances.

The regulator granted its first approval for satellite broadband services to the local unit of Eutelsat and OneWeb in November 2023, with a commercial launch expected as soon as the companies receive spectrum.

The regulator’s remit covers the launch of birds, infrastructure sharing and provision of services from satellites.

Along with Jio, Space X’s Starlink and Amazon are also tussling for a position in India’s growing satellite market. IN-SPACe recently estimated the country’s space economy could grow to be worth more than $40 billion by 2033 and take an 8 per cent market share, up from 2 per cent today.