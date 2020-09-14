 Nvidia goes mobile with $40B Arm deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Nvidia goes mobile with $40B Arm deal

14 SEP 2020

Nvidia agreed a deal to acquire Arm from SoftBank Group for $40 billion, as the US-based chipmaker moves into the mobile semiconductor sector.

The deal does not include Arm’s IoT services unit and will require regulatory approvals from the UK, European Union, US and China, which Nvidia expects to take about 18 months.

In a statement, Nvidia stressed Arm would remain independent and it would maintain the UK-based chip design businesses’ open licensing model while expanding its IP portfolio with its own technology.

The chipmaker also plans to expand Arm’s R&D presence in the UK by establishing an AI research and education centre and building a related supercomputer based on the pair’s technology.

Nvidia plans to cover $21.5 billion in common stock with $12 billion in cash. Additionally, SoftBank may receive up to $5 billion in cash or common stock under an earn-out clause, subject to Arm satisfying specific financial targets. Nvidia will also issue $1.5 billion in equity to Arm employees.

SoftBank said it will remain committed to Arm’s long-term success as a significant strategic shareholder, with its stake expected to fall to less than 10 per cent.

Wider portfolio
Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said uniting its AI computing capabilities with Arm’s vast ecosystem would “advance computing from the cloud, smartphones, PCs, self-driving cars and robotics, to edge IoT, and expand AI computing to every corner of the globe”.

“For Arm’s ecosystem, the combination will turbocharge Arm’s R&D capacity and expand its IP portfolio with Nvidia’s GPU and AI technology.”

In a research note, Jefferies equity analyst Atul Goyal noted the deal would face regulatory challenges because of the wide range of companies using Arm’s designs. The company counts Apple, Qualcomm, Samsung and Intel among its customers, and its CPUs feature in most smartphones in production, he explained.

CCS Insight VP of research for the Americas Geoff Blaber expressed concern over Arm’s independence, tweeting it was difficult to see how Nvidia can balance its own requirements with Arm’s ecosystem: “This will face big opposition not least from Arm licensees”.

Nvidia was swift to express interest in acquiring Arm after SoftBank stated it was considering a sale of some, or all, of its stake as part of a broader asset sale strategy to tackle debt.

In August, Arm backtracked on a plan to transfer its IoT operations to SoftBank, opting instead to separate the operation and accounting from its core semiconductor business.

SoftBank acquired the chip design company in September 2016 for $32 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Quarterly profit eases pressure on SoftBank

Nvidia sniffs around Arm

SoftBank considers Arm options
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association