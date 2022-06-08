 Top ranking Huawei beefs up patent-sharing efforts - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Top ranking Huawei beefs up patent-sharing efforts

08 JUN 2022

Fresh off the back of widespread 5G patent ranking success, Huawei used its Innovation and IP Forum today to emphasise the importance of international cooperation and reaffirm its commitment to protect and share intellectual property rights.

Just last week it was reported that US-based patent advisory firm Tech+IP put Huawei at the top of its latest survey of 5G patent owners. The ranking follows earlier analysis from IPlytics and GreyB which also both put Huawei at the head of their own 5G patent rankings.

In his opening comments at the event in Shenzhen this morning, Huawei chief legal officer Song Liuping (pictured) noted the business environment has been challenging over the past three years, but “the harder things get the more determined we are to invest in the future”.

Song stated the company is “eager to license patents and technologies” to share its innovations, which will “help broaden the innovation landscape, drive our industry forward and advance technology for everyone”.

He said in 2021 R&D investment reached CNY142.7 billion ($21.4 billion), representing 22.4 per cent of total revenue, up marginally from 2020.

Alan Fan, head of the Intellectual Property Rights Department at Huawei, noted despite headwinds the company continues to invest at least $3 billion a year in basic research.

Huawei is working with specialist companies to offer one-stop licences through mainstream patent pools to make its technology more accessible, he said. It also is discussing joint licensing programmes for 5G patents with licensing experts and leading industry patentees.

Patent push
The number of international patent applications filed by Huawei increased to 6,952 last year from 5,464 in 2020. But the number of US patents granted fell to 2,935 from 3,108, while in Europe they dropped to 2,138 from 2,230 over that period.

Granted patents in China rose to 7,913 in 2021 from 6,324 the previous year.

Fan noted over the past five years, more than 2 billion smartphones were licensed to Huawei’s 4G and 5G patents, and about 8 million connected vehicles were licensed to its patents.

The vendor’s third annual innovation and IP-themed event featured its internal awards recognising the top-ten inventions, with inventions ranging from neural networks that significantly reduce power consumption to an optical ‘iris’ that provides a unique identifier to help operators manage network resources.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Investment hikes weigh on Huawei margin

Huawei CFO Meng named as rotating chair

Nokia tipped to oust Huawei at Vodafone Idea
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association