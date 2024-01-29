Satellite connectivity provider Eutelsat OneWeb’s parent company indicated it would not meet a previously anticipated timeline of providing global coverage early this year, blaming delays in terrestrial infrastructure.

In a stock market disclosure ahead of its fiscal Q2 2023-24 results (the period to end December 2023), Eutelsat Group highlighted the satellite company had completed the launch of its fleet of low Earth orbit (LEO) birds.

However, full service deployment was being held up by availability of the associated ground network.

On an investor call, Eutelsat Group CEO Eva Berneke said an “initial delay of satellite launches is now mitigated”, pointing to a completion earlier this month, though detailed issues in building gateways and finalising permission for market access in several countries.

“The deployment of the ground network is progressing well and towards 90 per cent completion during [calendar] Q2 of 2024.”

She added to complete the ground network it needed “around 40 gateways and we are around just below 30 right now” explaining it was still waiting for operational gateways to be installed in some markets where it had significant deals.

“Then there are other countries where the landing rights either of our own or our distributers are still pending,” Berneke said, pointing to India where it is “in the very final phases” alongside Thailand and Turkey.

As a result of the delays, the company adjusted its revenue and profit expectations for its current financial year, and is reviewing its objectives for the next one.