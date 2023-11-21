Nokia issued plans to switch its entire portfolio of broadband access nodes to recyclable packaging by the year-end, a move it stated would lead to a 60 per cent decrease in packaging size and a 44 per cent reduction in overall weight.

The vendor stated the move to recyclable packaging for its Lightspan broadband access nodes could reduce transportation CO2 emissions by up to 60 per cent due to being able to ship more products per pallet.

It removed “non-biodegradable foam, plastic, bleaching, toxic materials and chemical treatments”.

Nokia also replaced “protective plastic covers” with biodegradable materials and is employing fully recyclable cardboard as buffer material.

“In addition, the packaging is designed for reuse in return shipments.”

Nokia stated it used the sustainable packaging to deliver G Fast access nodes to Deutsche Telekom.

Geert Heyninck, head of broadband networks for fixed at Nokia, said eco-friendly product packaging “is a major contributor to our climate and environmental ambitions”.

The vendor is committed to cutting its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and to be net zero by 2050.