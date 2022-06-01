 Meta COO Sandberg to step down - Mobile World Live
Home

Meta COO Sandberg to step down

01 JUN 2022
Meta

Meta Platforms COO Sheryl Sandberg announced on Facebook she will step down later in 2022, after 14 years as founder Mark Zuckerberg’s second in command.

Sandberg stated she will continue to serve on Meta Platform’s board of directors.

“Sitting by Mark’s side for these 14 years has been the honour and privilege of a lifetime. Mark is a true visionary and a caring leader,” she wrote.

Sandberg said she wasn’t sure on her next role, but her plans include getting married, and focusing on her foundation and philanthropy.

The COO explained said she joined Facebook in 2008 with the anticipation that she would be with the social media company for five years.

Facebook was a fledgling company when Sandberg joined in 2008 after previously helping build Google’s advertising business.

Zuckerberg responded praising Sandberg’s work building Meta Platform’s advertising business “hired great people, forged our management culture, and taught me how to run a company”.

In 2021, Meta Platforms recorded revenue of almost $120 billion, up 27 per cent on 2020.

Bloomberg reported Javier Olivan, chief growth officer and VP of Cross-Meta Products and Infrastructure, was mooted as Sandberg’s replacement.

