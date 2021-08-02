 Ericsson tipped for small China win, Nokia to miss out - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson tipped for small China win, Nokia to miss out

02 AUG 2021

Ericsson secured a slice of the latest 5G tender set to be announced by China Unicom and China Telecom for a joint network deployment, Reuters reported, while rival Nokia was once again expected come away empty handed.

The news outlet’s sources stated Ericsson won around a 3 per cent share of the joint RAN contract to be awarded by the two operators. The vast majority of the big money deal was won by China’s domestic vendors Huawei, ZTE and state-owned entity Datang Telecom.

As with the operators’ 5G joint supplier award in April 2020, Nokia is expected to be excluded. In this latest move, Ericsson reportedly received around 10 per cent of the contract.

The report comes two weeks after China Mobile awarded contracts to both European players its latest 5G tenders.

Changing fortunes
The China Mobile result proved a boost for Nokia, having had well-documented struggles in the market. Ericsson, however, has been cautious on its prospects in the wake of Huawei being shut out of supplying 5G equipment in Sweden.

In addition to recording a lower share than Nokia in China Mobile’s tender, Ericsson reported reduced revenue from the market in its Q2 results last month.

Speaking to Mobile World Live following its latest financial announcement Ericsson EVP business area networks Fredrik Jejdling said it would be “prudent to assume we’re going to get a lower market share in mainland China” given the decision of Swedish authorities.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Optus highlights dual-connectivity gains

Intelligence Brief: Is consumer 5G gaming an opportunity for operators?

Qualcomm se beneficia de la actividad en el mercado de smartphones y apunta hacia la IoT
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association