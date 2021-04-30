 Nokia targets China fightback - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Nokia targets China fightback

30 APR 2021

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark (pictured) used the vendor’s Q1 earnings call yesterday (29 April) to vow it will bid in the next round of network tenders in China later this year.

The CEO highlighted the competitiveness of China, a market he previously stated was an important target for Nokia.

“We will participate in the upcoming tendering rounds…what they may or may not lead to, it’s too early to speculate”, Lundmark said.

Nokia missed out on 5G contracts with the three major operators in China in 2020. At the time, Lundmark’s predecessor Rajeev Suri noted the vendor would remain a player in the market through existing 4G deals, while also reportedly eyeing a win involving China Unicom’s next-generation core.

The Finnish vendor’s Chinese R&D unit builds 700MHz 5G equipment for the market.

During the call, Lundmark also highlighted progress in improving the competitiveness of Nokia’s mobile product portfolio and operating margins.

Since taking the helm in August 2020, the CEO has implemented a sweeping restructuring plan aimed at resetting its cost base and increasing 5G R&D investment.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel readies SA 5G launch

Australia completes 26GHz auction

ARPU gains boost China Unicom profit
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association