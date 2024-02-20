Major operators in India complained the country’s strict electromagnetic radiation standards are ten-times more stringent than international norms and urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to take action, The Hindu Business Line reported.

In a letter to the regulator, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) insisted the higher standards raise the cost of 5G rollouts and lower quality of service, the newspaper wrote noting policy and regulatory challenges add to a lack of clear use cases in slowing adoption.

The COAI reportedly stated the strict standards lead to “slower internet speed, lower network quality and inferior signal strength”, and also impact the spectral efficiency and network topology of wireless infrastructure deployments.

Operators also asked the civil aviation regulator to ease limits on 5G deployments around airports, the newspaper stated.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel invested billions on spectrum and building 5G networks.

Vodafone Idea plans to launch service in about six months.