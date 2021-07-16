 Ericsson China sales drop as Sweden row takes toll - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson China sales drop as Sweden row takes toll

16 JUL 2021

Ericsson’s 5G march was halted by China, as strong sales across most of its markets in Q2 was offset by a drop in the country, contributing to an overall group revenue decline for the first time in three years.

Net sales amounted to SEK54.9 billion ($6.3 billion), a 1 per cent decline from SEK55.6 billion in the same period of 2020, although net income rose 51 per cent to SEK3.9 billion.

Ericsson pointed to organic sales growth of 8 per cent, but a dip of SEK2.5 billion from mainland China stood out, with revenue also negatively impacted by new IPR licensing agreements due to foreign exchange weakness and lower volumes with one licensee. It was however boosted by a recent global patent licence agreement with Samsung.

Revenue for Networks was flat at SEK39.9 billion, although grew organically 11 per cent despite “lower volumes of delayed 5G deployment in mainland China”.

Speaking to Mobile World Live following the earnings announcements, Fredrik Jejdling, EVP and head of business area Networks (pictured) reiterated the company’s belief Sweden’s decision to ban products made by Huawei and ZTE from 5G networks “may adversely impact our market share position”.

“It is prudent to assume we’re going to get a lower market share in mainland China,” he added.

Jejdling noted the final results of new 5G tenders in the country had not yet been confirmed, so the situation could yet change.

“We have a competitive portfolio and that portfolio allows us to win in other markets. Exactly, how this race in China is going to pan out and the timing in all of this is hypothetical at this stage,” he said.

5G momentum
Despite its China woes, Ericsson pointed to a high level of activity in most of its other markets, with North East Asia outside mainland China bringing in sales of SEK7.1 billion due to 5G momentum, in addition to SEK14 billion in Europe and Latin America and SEK18 billion in North America.

Ericsson noted it “continued on the successful path of 5G wins in North America, pointing to a five-year deal with Verizon amounting to $8.3 billion, “the single largest deal in the history of Ericsson”.

Networks aside, the company recorded an 8 per cent dip in its Digital Services division, also hit by declines in China, including a SEK300 million write-down for pre-commercial product investments in the market.

It experienced the same 8 per cent decline in Managed Services, due to lower variable sales in North America, although Emerging Business and Other grew 29 per cent.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Verizon awards $8B 5G deal to Ericsson

Grameenphone financials rebound

Industry trio hail 5G latency, battery milestone

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association