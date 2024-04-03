Hongkong Electric (HK Electric) deployed a robot to handle around-the-clock surveillance and inspection of a cable tunnel at a facility in the territory, running on a 5G network installed by Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (HTHK).

The operator added 5G receivers to a tunnel at the power company’s switching station in Cyberport, on the south side of Hong Kong island, enabling remote operation and real-time transmission of high-definition images and data.

Dubbed Smart Inspector, the robot is fitted with built-in cameras, as well as gas, humidity and temperature sensors, enabling it to inspect cable conditions inside tunnels while collecting data, HTHK explained in a statement.

The platform was created by the operator’s enterprise team to meet the operational needs of HK Electric and was part of a subsidy scheme by the Office of the Communications Authority to encourage early deployment of 5G services.

Jess Mak, SVP of the operator’s enterprise market, said the robotic offering was tailored to make cable tunnel inspection more convenient and flexible, helping to ensure staff safety.

HTHK’s mobile unit 3 Hong Kong launched 5G service in 2020 along with rivals HKT, China Mobile HK and SmarTone.