 China operators underline network sharing savings - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona – What’s On
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWCB 21 News

China operators underline network sharing savings

29 JUN 2021

LIVE FROM MWC21 BARCELONA: China Telecom and China Unicom executives highlighted the significant gains from a deal to share 5G infrastructure, explaining the collaboration reduced construction costs by CNY80 billion ($12.4 billion) and opex by about CNY8 billion per year.

The companies deployed the world’s largest shared network in less than a year, with 400,000 standalone (SA) 5G base stations across China. SA service was commercialised in November 2020, with peak download speeds climbing to 3.2Gb/s earlier this year.

Executives noted their joint approach is expected to cut energy consumption by 8.7kWh annually, which China Telecom EVP Liu Guiqing said is equivalent to 7 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. “This is an important contribution to global carbon reduction objectives.”

Speaking at the 5G Infrastructure Sharing Summit, Liu noted lowering deployment costs was essential in the early stages of 5G because of the “high operations and technology costs as well as unclear profit models”.

He noted ubiquitous coverage and a quality experience are needed to attract users, adding China Telecom’s operating revenue improved following the joint deployment.

China Unicom EVP Mai Yanzhou explained the operators had “succeeded in sharing access networks, enabling us to separately provide 5G services on the same physical network”, with the project delivering benefits “beyond expectations”.

The operators also extended network sharing to 400,000 LTE base stations, Mai said.

At MWC21 Shanghai in February, China Telecom chairman Ke Ruiwen encouraged operators to look to network sharing to reduce costs and free up resources.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

KT warns on B2B obstacles for 5G uptake

Orange claims cloud-native 5G SA European first

Musk teases operator deals, offers Starlink update
MWCB 21 News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association