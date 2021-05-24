 Ericsson frets over loss of China market share - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson frets over loss of China market share

24 MAY 2021

Ericsson warned it faces a higher risk of being allocated lower market share in China than it currently holds, as it reiterated concerns about its home market Sweden’s decision to exclude vendors Huawei and ZTE from 5G rollouts.

The company again addressed the China-Sweden issue in an updated prospectus for investors related to Ericsson’s issue of a €500 million unsecured eight year bond.

In its statement, Ericsson reiterated concerns raised in its Q4 2020 financial report, which stated Swedish regulator Post and Telecommunication Authority’s (PTS) decision to exclude Chinese vendor products from domestic networks may adversely impact the economic interests of the nation and its industries, including those of Ericsson.

Ericsson noted being headquartered in Sweden meant the PTS decision would have special relevance and there was a risk China would retaliate.

“While Ericsson is invited to various ongoing tender processes in China, the final outcome remains uncertain and it is the company’s current assessment that the risk has increased that Ericsson in those tenders be allocated significantly lower market share than its current market share,” the vendor explained.

Ericsson continued to state the geopolitical situation could have consequences on the entire industry, with “increased likelihood” of further splits, and separation of global value chains and global standards for mobile telecoms.

A harder stance by governments on certain vendors had also led to “several countries” looking at how to ensure uninterrupted access of network infrastructure, for example through promoting disaggregation of the RAN, in addition to supporting national companies as alternatives to global vendors, all of which “may have material and lasting adverse impact on our business”, Ericsson added.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Ericsson, Volvo handoff cars between 5G networks

Ericsson eyes Industry 4.0 safety in 5G tie-up

Ericsson pushes cloud BSS with AWS

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association