Home

Comcast sees life in smart home

29 AUG 2017

US cable operator Comcast is ramping up its efforts in home automation, as it looks to tap into connected devices and expand its home security business.

Comcast, which this year also entered the country’s mobile market with an MVNO offering, told Reuters it was now turning its attentions to the growing home automation market, with the plan to sell solutions to customers which already subscribe to its broadband and cable services.

The company first dabbled in home security after launching Xfinity Home in 2012, with subscribers doubling to more than 1 million in the last two years according to its most recent financial results.

Xfinity Home’s SVP and general manager Daniel Herscovici told Reuters in an interview the home security market offered Comcast advantages such as low churn, as consumers are less likely to change their provider.

He also said Comcast first looked at home security, and not automation, because it was too early for connected devices at the time.

AT&T’s interest waning? 
Comcast’s push into home automation comes at an interesting time for the market.

According to reports last week, US operator AT&T is exploring its options for Digital Life, its own home automation business, given its push to become a major media player.

Reuters suggested the unit could be sold to enable AT&T to reduce its debt following its planned Time Warner acquisition.

AT&T had worked to offer digital life in the US and other markets, but it remains small beer for the company.

Comcast, which already operates as a media powerhouse, is seemingly looking to secure a bigger slice of the home market.

Surveillance pilot
One of the company’s first pilot programs will see the launch of a video camera service bundled with broadband services for an additional $10 a month.

This would enable people to keep an eye on their homes without having to invest in full home security systems. A spokesman told Reuters customers can purchase six cameras for $99 each and then pay a monthly fee. If the pilot is successful, it will be expanded.

As part of the push, Comcast in March acquired IControl Networks, a supplier of home security equipment.

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

