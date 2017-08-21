AT&T mulling Digital Life division sale – report

AT&T’s plan to become a major media player looks set to have one casualty – the Digital Life home automation business it launched in order to tap the consumer IoT market.

According to Reuters, the US operator is “exploring its options” for Digital Life, with a sale enabling it to reduce some of its debt following its planned mega Time Warner deal. Last week, it was said talks for regulatory approval of the (US$85 billion+) Time Warner acquisition had reached an “advanced stage”, including discussions on specific concerns and measures to address them.

With Digital Life estimated to have a value of $1 billion, the deal would do little to impact AT&T’s debt position. But it would indicate to the financial community AT&T it is taking steps in the right direction, and may also be a precursor to other sales.

Private equity companies and home security players may show interest in the unit, reports said.

AT&T had worked to offer Digital Life in other markets, including a partnership with Telefonica in the UK, but all-in-all it remains small beer for the company.

One of the most visible spokesmen for AT&T’s home services was Glenn Lurie, its mobility and consumer chief, who is set to retire imminently.