Comcast, Charter predicted to partner in mobile push

US cable giants Comcast and Charter Communications are set to announce a partnership as part of their ambitions to enter the country’s competitive mobile market, in a move designed to cut costs and speed up entry.

According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the partnership will be announced as early as today (8 May 2017), as both cable players look to further step up competition in the mobile segment with the country’s four established operators.

The operational partnership includes plans to collaborate on technology, and the deal between Comcast and Charter will also include a clause barring either company from entering into a material merger or acquisition without the other company’s consent for one year.

This, in effect, would prevent the companies from merging with a mobile operator for the next year on their own.

At the beginning of 2017, reports linked Verizon with a deal to merge with Charter Communications, a move which would beef up the operator’s content play following recent moves made by main rival AT&T in the pay-TV space.

Mobile ambitions

WSJ said the new agreement could fuel speculation Comcast and Charter may eventually try and team to acquire an operator, likely to be either T-Mobile US or Sprint.

Both mobile operators have also been subject to acquisition speculation in recent months, with Comcast linked to a deal for either player.

The partnership with Charter also follows an announcement made by Comcast last month to launch an MVNO service, Xfinity Mobile, which will be made by available by the middle of 2017.

Xfinity Mobile will offer unlimited data, talk and text plans through a combination of Comcast’s 16 million Wi-Fi hotspots and Verizon’s mobile network, as part of a 2011 agreement between the companies.

Charter also said it plans to launch a mobile service next year, also relying on an agreement with Verizon.

WSJ added Comcast and Charter will be able to use their combined scale to negotiate with handset vendors, but both companies still plan to keep any stores and mobile plans separate.

They could also look to work more closely in digital advertising as part of the partnership and compete with internet giants like Facebook and Google, which currently dominate the space.