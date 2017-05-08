English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Comcast, Charter predicted to partner in mobile push

08 MAY 2017

US cable giants Comcast and Charter Communications are set to announce a partnership as part of their ambitions to enter the country’s competitive mobile market, in a move designed to cut costs and speed up entry.

According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the partnership will be announced as early as today (8 May 2017), as both cable players look to further step up competition in the mobile segment with the country’s four established operators.

The operational partnership includes plans to collaborate on technology, and the deal between Comcast and Charter will also include a clause barring either company from entering into a material merger or acquisition without the other company’s consent for one year.

This, in effect, would prevent the companies from merging with a mobile operator for the next year on their own.

At the beginning of 2017, reports linked Verizon with a deal to merge with Charter Communications, a move which would beef up the operator’s content play following recent moves made by main rival AT&T in the pay-TV space.

Mobile ambitions
WSJ said the new agreement could fuel speculation Comcast and Charter may eventually try and team to acquire an operator, likely to be either T-Mobile US or Sprint.

Both mobile operators have also been subject to acquisition speculation in recent months, with Comcast linked to a deal for either player.

The partnership with Charter also follows an announcement made by Comcast last month to launch an MVNO service, Xfinity Mobile, which will be made by available by the middle of 2017.

Xfinity Mobile will offer unlimited data, talk and text plans through a combination of Comcast’s 16 million Wi-Fi hotspots and Verizon’s mobile network, as part of a 2011 agreement between the companies.

Charter also said it plans to launch a mobile service next year, also relying on an agreement with Verizon.

WSJ added Comcast and Charter will be able to use their combined scale to negotiate with handset vendors, but both companies still plan to keep any stores and mobile plans separate.

They could also look to work more closely in digital advertising as part of the partnership and compete with internet giants like Facebook and Google, which currently dominate the space.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

T-Mobile bullish on 600MHz following strong Q1

Verizon talks up positives following tough quarter

Yahoo generates Q1 profit ahead of Verizon deal

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association