English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Broadcom tables record $130B Qualcomm offer

06 NOV 2017

Broadcom made a $130 billion bid to acquire rival chip maker Qualcomm, a deal which would be the biggest ever struck for a technology company and one of the largest of all time.

The transaction is worth $70 per share in cash and stock and includes proposals to clear Qualcomm’s $25 billion of net debt. Broadcom said it will honour a deal regardless of whether Qualcomm’s pending acquisition of NXP Semiconductors is approved.

In a statement, Broadcom said its advisors were confident the nature of the deal would mean it was cleared by regulators in a “timely manner” and expected it to be completed within a year of being accepted.

The bid comes days after intense speculation Broadcom was set to make a $100 billion offer – a sum Bloomberg reported would be rejected by Qualcomm as it “undervalued” the company.

In a letter to Qualcomm shareholders, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said: “A combination of Qualcomm and Broadcom will create a strong, global company with an impressive portfolio of industry-leading technologies and products.

“Given the highly complementary nature of our businesses, we are confident that our global customers will embrace the proposed combination as we work strategically with them to deliver more advanced value-added semiconductor solutions.”

Review
Qualcomm confirmed it received the unsolicited offer.

In a statement, it added: “The Qualcomm board of directors, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, will assess the proposal in order to pursue the course of action that is in the best interests of Qualcomm shareholders. Qualcomm will have no further comment until its board of directors has completed its review.”

A deal between Broadcom and Qualcomm would be the largest acquisition of a technology company to date and would create the world’s third-largest chipmaker behind Intel and Samsung (see chart from Broadcom, left – click to expand).

The current highest successful bid for the purchase of a chip company is Qualcomm’s $38 billion deal for NXP Semiconductors, an acquisition still going through a lengthy regulatory approval process.

Broadcom’s shareholder offer is equivalent to Qualcomm’s share price in May 2015, prior to a well-publicised legal spat with Apple, which hit recent earnings and its share price.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Blog: 3 reasons a Qualcomm/Broadcom tie up is crazy

Broadcom eyes $100B Qualcomm acquisition

Qualcomm alleges Apple shared software secrets

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association