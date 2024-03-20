UScellular struck a collaboration with smart industry company Rockwell Automation to add private 5G network capabilities to a laboratory to drive Industry 4.0 developments as part of a digital transformation plan.

The companies stated they would build the laboratory at a Rockwell Automation location in the US.

UScellular explained the facility would enable “Rockwell Automation customers to interact and experiment with a 5G network in an innovative digital lab experience”.

An operator representative told Mobile World Live it is employing standalone 5G and 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum in the laboratory.

Rockwell Automation plans to simulate Industry 4.0 use cases across manufacturing, distribution, warehousing and IoT.

Focus areas include “connecting manufacturing facilities with sensors, machine learning, AI, AR/VR and autonomous robotics”.

UScellular stated infrastructure designs combining 5G and fixed line would enable customers to benefit from both based on their needs.

The expected results of the partnership include smoother operations on a plant or manufacturing floor while enabling “communication, monitoring and control of complex automated processes such as conveyors, temperature control, robot cells and many other industrial machines”.