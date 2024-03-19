Ericsson took a fresh approach to targeting US government agencies with 5G services by creating a dedicated entity to provide related technologies, as it looks to offset low operator investment levels.

Ericsson Federal Technologies Group (EFTG) will target state and federal government entities with 5G-based digital transformation technologies to improve services and national security, and modernise defence programmes.

The vendor stated EFTG meets US government requirements for a digital transformation programme which includes compatibility with open RAN technologies and equipment made at Ericsson’s Texas-based 5G Smart Factory.

In addition to network equipment, Ericsson plans to provide a professional services team to advise agencies on best practices for deploying 5G services and applications.

Yossi Cohen, president and head of Ericsson North America, stated EFTG builds on existing projects with the US government including the Department of Defence, “where Ericsson provides the foundation for multiple 5G prototype deployments”.

EFTG will be led by Christopher Ling “who has extensive experience in growing federal and commercial businesses in advanced technology and cybersecurity”. He previously held numerous positions over a near 30-year career with consultancy Booz Allen Hamilton, most recently as EVP and group lead of its US-based national security business.

Ericsson closed its North American field services division in 2023 due to lower operator spending on 5G networks across the region, though won a $14 billion open RAN deal with AT&T.