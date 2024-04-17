Samsung and Qualcomm completed tests of 1,024 QAM across FDD and TDD spectrum bands, which they claimed increased downlink data rates by more than 20 per cent on FDD.

The companies explained QAM is an advanced modulation technology used to transmit data or information more efficiently.

Currently, 256 QAM is used in most commercial networks, but 1,024 QAM “helps operators maximise their use of spectrum resources”.

They stated faster QAM is ideal for mobile services including live video streams and online multi-player gaming, both of which require faster download rates.

The test in a Samsung research laboratory in South Korea used its 5G virtual RAN software and radios supporting 2.1GHz (FDD) and 3.5GHz (TDD) bands, along with a Qualcomm mobile phone form-factor device running its Snapdragon X75 Modem-RF System.

“This is a significant milestone as it is the first time the industry has accomplished 1,024 QAM for FDD band,” they noted. By using 20MHz bandwidth, the companies reached 485Mb/s for the downlink, which they stated is 20 per cent faster than 256 QAM.

Samsung stated it plans to also complete tests of 1,024 QAM in traditional RAN, with the technology expected to be available later this year.