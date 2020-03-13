Xiaomi takes wraps off latest Redmi Note models - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi lined up two new smartphones for its Redmi range in India, a move designed to continue its market leading momentum in the country.

In a statement, Xiaomi India chief marketing officer Anuj Sharma (pictured, left) said the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Note 9 Pro continue the brand’s reputation as “torch bearer of innovation”, highlighting a partnership with the Indian Space Research Organisation to install The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (NavIC) onto both.

Xiaomi said this provides more accurate location tracking and mapping in the country.

The smartphones feature the largest screens in the Redmi portfolio at 6.67-inches, up from 6.53-inches on the Note 8 Pro. Resolution is FHD+ (1080×2400-pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

They feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720 processor with the Adreno 618 GPU, 5020mAh battery, with the Pro Max offering a 33W charger.

Note 9 Pro Max offers a quad rear camera arrangement with 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth lenses. Xiaomi said the macro module offers 1080-pixel video recording. The 32MP front camera offers night mode, a first in a Redmi device.

The Note 9 Pro replaces the 64MP main lens with a 48MP unit, with the remaining trio the same and a 16MP unit on the front.

It will be available on 17 March, priced INR12,999 ($175.74) with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage; or INR15,999 in 6GB/128GB format.

The Max version will be on shelves in India from 25 March for INR14,999 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage; INR16,999 (6GB/128GB) and INR18,999 (8GB/128GB).