IDC reported smartphone shipments in Japan fell for the fourth consecutive quarter during Q4 2023, with an increase in iPhone figures unable to offset a decline in Android models.

Total shipments fell 2.4 per cent year-on-year to 8.3 million units.

Android shipments dropped 8.7 per cent and iPhone grew 3.4 per cent.

IDC noted demand began to improve in the second half of 2023, led by Apple, with the market benefitting from a diminished impact of inflation stemming from a weaker yen and inventory adjustments.

Full year shipments fell 11.6 per cent to 30.3 million units: iPhone fell 6.1 per cent and Android models 16.3 per cent.

Apple’s share rose nearly 3 percentage points to 51.9 per cent.

Sharp ranked second with a 10.9 per cent share, little changed after shipments dropped 9 per cent.

Google was marginally behind with a 10.7 per cent and was the only vendor in the top five to post growth after shipments rose 527 per cent following a partnership with NTT Docomo in early 2023.

Samsung’s shipments declined 39 per cent, taking its share from 9.1 per cent to 6.3 per cent.

Kyocera remained fifth on a 5.4 per cent share as shipments decreased 9 per cent.