HMD Global unveiled its latest Nokia-branded audio accessory dubbed the Clarity Earbuds 2+, pushing improved sound quality and noise-cancellation features.

Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2+ are powered by Qualcomm’s aptX and S3 sound platform which enhances sound quality over wireless connections. They also comes with dual microphone and Qualcomm’s noise suppression technology.

In terms of design, HMD Global said the earbuds are made with 60 per cent recycled plastic material and features a protective case which supports upto 35 hours of Active Noise Cancellation play time. On a single charge, the earbuds are capable of seven hours of noise cancelled listening.

A multipoint connectivity feature also allows users to pair the earbuds on two different devices at the same.

Director, marketing at Qualcomm Mike Canevaro said it is “excited to see these earbuds support our aptX technology so listeners can experience amazing music quality, lag-free gaming, and solid connectivity when on the go”.

Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2+ are available for £79.99 in pink, purple and grey, matching the brand’s low-range smartphone it launched earlier this year.