Tesla tackles smartphones with portable power pack

21 NOV 2017

Tesla, a company best known for its range of electric vehicles and connected car technology, turned its attention to the tricky subject of smartphone battery life with the launch of a portable charging device.

Named Powerbank, the device is a battery pack with a 3350mAh capacity which is compatible with a range of smartphone charging options including USB, micro-USB and Apple’s lightning.

The capacity of the unit means it is theoretically capable of delivering a complete recharge for many smartphones, Android Headlines reported. The recently launched iPhone X, for example, offers a battery capacity of 2716mAh: in contrast, HMD Global’s forthcoming Nokia 2 offers a 4100mAh power pack.

A specification sheet on Tesla’s online store revealed Powerbank features a charge status indicator and “high efficiency circuitry”, which it states delivers “maximum battery capacity”. Maximum input is around 1800mA, with output of 5V or 1.5amps.

It measures 108mm x 30.5mm x 23.3mm and is available from Tesla’s store for $45.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

