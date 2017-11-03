English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

iPhone X teardown reveals first dual battery

03 NOV 2017

Apple’s iPhone X just hit shelves and reviewers wasted no time pulling it apart.

A delve into the iPhone X’s guts from iFixit shows Apple made some interesting design choices, for the first time including two battery cells instead of one, and folding the phone’s motherboard in half.

Saving space
The dual battery cells are most the obvious difference in the interior of the iPhone X compared with previous iPhones. The set up delivers a combined 2716mAh. While the battery cells still take up most of the room in the device, iFixit noted the L-shape format they’re in gave Apple room to get “creative” with the placement of other components.

Folding the motherboard is another space-saving tweak, albeit not unique in terms of Apple devices: “The iPhone X logic board is the first double-stacked board we’ve seen in an iPhone since the very first iPhone,” iFixit reported.

IHS Markit analyst Wayne Lam also highlighted the new board design in tweets marking his own teardown progress.

When stacked, iFixit notes the iPhone X board is about 70 per cent of the size of the motherboard in the iPhone 8 Plus. However, the pieces unfold to a total area 35 per cent larger. While iFixit gave Apple points for thinking outside the box here, the site notes the design will make board-level repair “extremely difficult” or even “near impossible”.

The secret behind Face ID
The teardown also revealed how one of the iPhone X’s new features – Face ID – actually works.

Based on Apple’s TrueDepth camera system, iFitit explained the feature first floods a user’s face with infrared light. Once the front-facing camera confirms a face is present, an infrared dot projector sends out a grid of dots over a user’s face to make a 3-D map. The map is read by the infrared camera, which sends the data deeper into the phone for processing.

Overall, iFixit gave the iPhone X a repairability score of 6, noting waterproofing measures, a “liberal use of screws”, and complex assemblies will make any repairs tricky.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

MVNO US Mobile prepares iPhone X assault

Google, Apple talk up flagship smartphone demand

Comcast beats US wireless operators on iPhone X deals
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association