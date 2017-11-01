HMD Global touts battery life breakthrough on Nokia 2

HMD Global claimed to have pushed the boundaries of smartphone battery life with its latest Nokia-branded unit.

The vendor, which produces the devices under licence, said the newly-unveiled Nokia 2 offers up to two days of battery life, based on what it termed a “real life” usage test.

HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas said smartphone users rely so heavily on their devices they are often left subconsciously rationing their battery consumption.

“We don’t think you should have to do less” he stated, adding Nokia 2 replicates “the unique Android experience we’ve delivered so far with the long-lasting battery which so many fans associate and expect from their Nokia phones.”

While not elaborating on what real world tests the company conducted on the battery, Sarvikas said the vendor engineered “every component” in the device “to draw as little power as possible”.

The device is equipped with a 4100mAh battery, 5-inch LTPS LCD HD Gorilla Glass display, and quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It runs Android Nougat version 7.1.1, and offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage (which can be expanded to 128GB via a MicroSD card).

Nokia 2’s primary camera is an 8MP unit boasting auto focus and LED flash: it offers a 5MP, fixed focus, front-facing unit.

The will be available in pewter and black or white, and copper and black. It will be priced at a global average of €99.