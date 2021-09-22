Nokia licensee unveils sub-£200 5G device

HMD Global launched 5G handset the Nokia G50, the latest in a spate of low- and mid-priced devices supporting the new network technology brought to market in the last two months.

The device is promoted on price, retailing at just under £200 with the company also claiming the build quality makes it future-proof and more environmentally friendly.

Nokia G50 runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G platform, has a 48MP triple camera set-up, 8MP front camera, 6.82-inch HD+ screen and a 5000mAh battery the company stated could last two days between charges.

HMD Global also pointed to the phone being able to last “a long time” with Android 11 built-in, two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

The device is the latest handset targeting the mid- and lower-tier of the market with 5G.

Earlier this month Xiaomi and TCL Communication launched sub-£320 devices sporting the technology, joining the likes of Lenovo, Oppo and Vivo targeting the segment.