 Nokia licensee unveils sub-£200 5G device - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia licensee unveils sub-£200 5G device

22 SEP 2021

HMD Global launched 5G handset the Nokia G50, the latest in a spate of low- and mid-priced devices supporting the new network technology brought to market in the last two months.

The device is promoted on price, retailing at just under £200 with the company also claiming the build quality makes it future-proof and more environmentally friendly.

Nokia G50 runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G platform, has a 48MP triple camera set-up, 8MP front camera, 6.82-inch HD+ screen and a 5000mAh battery the company stated could last two days between charges.

HMD Global also pointed to the phone being able to last “a long time” with Android 11 built-in, two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

The device is the latest handset targeting the mid- and lower-tier of the market with 5G.

Earlier this month Xiaomi and TCL Communication launched sub-£320 devices sporting the technology, joining the likes of Lenovo, Oppo and Vivo targeting the segment.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Nokia targets Africa digitalisation boost with ATU

Nokia reanuda su colaboración con la O-RAN Alliance

Nokia restarts O-RAN Alliance work

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association