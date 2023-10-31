Ericsson deployed a software toolkit to strengthen standalone 5G by enabling premium services with differentiated connectivity, an offering the vendor claimed can create new business opportunities for operators.

It stated the toolkit is tailored for CSPs to deliver use cases with high requirements on throughput, reliability and latency at an agreed performance level. It provides new radio and core network capabilities, and comprises various software features including massive MIMO and advanced RAN slicing.

Use cases highlighted include lag-free mobile cloud gaming; video conferencing; live broadcasting; remote controlled machines/vehicles; public safety services; and future VR applications.

The company explained 5G is a key enabler of a number of experience-focused offerings, however the growth of advanced and diverse use cases puts higher requirements on the network to deliver differentiated performance levels.

As more demanding applications emerge, “alternatives to the one-size-fits-all approach to wireless connectivity need to be considered”.

Sibel Tombaz, head of product line 5G RAN, said Ericsson is reshaping connectivity and promoting a shift from “best effort mobile broadband to premium experiences with service-level agreements”.

The toolkit advances its vision of “networks as a platform”.