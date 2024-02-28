Nokia teamed with Telecom Argentina to drive new developer-created use cases for consumer, enterprise and industrial customers in Latin American markets by aligning with the GSMA’s Open Gateway API programme.

Through the vendor’s Network-as-Code platform and developer portal, the companies plan to offer developers APIs and additional software tools to access network functionality and data by using software code.

The code can be used to build applications for enterprise, industrial and consumer use cases for Telecom Argentina’s Latin America markets, including Paraguay and Uruguay.

With the partnership, the operator will conduct technical tests and develop use cases to deploy services at a faster pace across the three countries, as part of an effort to further monetise its network assets.

Nokia’s Network-as-Code platform and developer portal was launched last year using technical standards created through industry initiatives such as the GSMA Open Gateway and the Linux Foundation CAMARA project. Nokia and Telecom Argentina stated they are active contributors to both initiatives.

The platform includes a revenue share model between developers, operators and Nokia.