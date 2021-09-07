 TCL ups value 5G play with sub-€250 device - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

TCL ups value 5G play with sub-€250 device

07 SEP 2021

TCL Communication unveiled the latest handset in its 20-series, a device the manufacturer claims widens access to 5G by delivering the network technology alongside advanced screen technology for €249.

Announcing the TCL 20R 5G, the company argued the device helps democratise 5G with its affordable retail price.

The TCL 20R 5G runs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and is compatible with standalone and non-standalone 5G. It has a 6.52-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 4500mAh battery and 13MP rear camera.

TCL promoted the handset’s camera on having high levels of detail and clarity, producing images “perfect for sharing on messaging platforms and social networks”.

The TCL 20R 5G follows the launch of four devices in TCL’s 20-series in April and two from the range in January.

Among the first two of the year was the TCL 20 5G, which at the time was sold as the vendor’s most affordable 5G device at €299.

TCL 20R 5G is available at the end of the month in selected markets.

